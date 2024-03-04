Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lawrence Roberts was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as his birthday party was in full swing by the afternoon. Our talented hospitality team provided the buffet, refreshments and cake whilst the activity team got busy decorating his favourite lounge. In the morning activity members Skigh and Jess visited Lawrence in the home with their toddlers who are friends of Lawrence through our monthly intergenerational Baby and Toddler group.

Lawrence enjoyed a full life working as a REMY and an engineer for Rolls Royce before coming to Scarborough Hall where he has been enjoying this new chapter of his life since 2018.

The birthday boy, said: “The secret to living a long and healthy life is surrounding yourself with great friends and family who are always able to make you laugh”.

Among those relatives attending was Liz and Veronica, Lawrence’s daughter and daughter-in-law, who played host for the afternoon to lots of guests. Speaking about his dad, Lawrence’s son Simon said: “Dad is and has been a fantastic father, grandfather and friend to so many over the years, and it’s wonderful to be with him on this very special day to say just how proud he makes us feel.”

Charlotte Nurse, General Manager of Barchester’s Scarborough Hall added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches this amazing milestone. Lawrence is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell and makes me laugh everyday, and we look forward to hearing many more as he breaks into his next century.”