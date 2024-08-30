Local carer scoops coveted care title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harold Armitage at Rivermead in Malton has been crowned Volunteer of the Year for the North NE Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2024 and is through to the national round of judging.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 261 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Harold is over the moon to have been named the winner for the North NE division beating hundreds of other nominees.

Harold said: “I am delighted to receive this nomination for a role I enjoy”.

As the winner for North NE division, Harold is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

General Manager, Sarah Jackson said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Harold. We are so proud of him”.

Rivermead is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Rivermead provides nursing care, dementia care, respite care