Local firms asked to join Bridlington Pride festivities and make the event a huge success

Pride flags hang on a washing line ahead of the big event. Photo: Bridlington Pride

Now the Pride organisers are asking local businesses to be a part of the event.

A spokesperson said: “We want to continue to make Bridlington Pride accessible and free for everyone. Unfortunately, the cost of organising this year's Pride Event has doubled.

"After talks with both the Bridlington Spa and East Riding of Yorkshire Council, we will again be holding all of the main events inside the venue.

"This means that we are able to provide a stall space for any businesses or organisation, at a cost of £65 (or £75 if electricity is needed).