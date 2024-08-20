Local housebuilder giving away butterfly-friendly seeds on East Yorkshire coast this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local housebuilder Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East are getting youngsters gardening this summer, as they give away thousands of butterfly-friendly seeds at its East Yorkshire coast developments.

The seeds in the shape of butterflies are soaked in water and then placed in soil to make them grow into wildflowers. The seeds in the paper will grow into various flowers, including Five Spots, Candytufts, Baby Blue Eyes, Siberian Wallflowers, Scarlet Flax, Zinnias, Sweet William Pinks, Corn Poppies, Spurred Snapdragons, Catchflies, English Daisies, Black-Eyed Susans and Forget-Me-Nots.

While collecting their seeds, people will also have the opportunity to see giant summer butterflies that were designed specially by children from local primary schools.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East’s summer seed drive follows the recent announcement of the housebuilder’s continuing partnership with the RSPB. For 10 years, they have worked closely on their journey together to build homes and gardens in a nature-friendly way and inspire not just the owners of their homes but the local community to help wildlife thrive.

The local housebuilder has also recently signed up to a major new initiative to support wildlife across all its developments on the East Yorkshire coast. The Homes for Nature commitment will see a bird-nesting brick or box installed for every new home built, as well as hedgehog highways created as standard on every new development taken through planning from September 2024.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, comments: “This is a great opportunity for the local children over the summer holidays to get stuck into some gardening and help them learn and understand nature. This initiative, which includes the distribution of 3,000 butterfly-friendly seed papers, is part of sharing our commitment to the environment with local communities.

“We really appreciate the cooperation from nearby schools for our recent butterfly creation competition. The students' butterfly designs now adorn the show homes, adding a colourful and personal touch to the developments for the summer.

“Inspiring the community to help nature thrive is extremely important to us, as our developments have RSPB-accredited gardens. We will continue to work with local communities to support wildlife across all our developments and in the community in which we build our homes.”

Barratt Developments, which includes Barratt and David Wilson Homes brands close to the East Yorkshire coast, including St Johns View in Cayton, The Sands in Bridlington and Abbey View in Whitby.