Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alan Thompson has been a member of Lealholm Cricket Club for 65 years, groundsman for 40 years and caretaker of Lealholm cricket pavilion for 25 years.

At the age of 81, Alan has decided to hand over the practical duties he has performed for so long but to continue to play a role on the club committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As an expression of their appreciation, the people of Lealholm presented Alan with a retirement card showing a montage of photographs of the cricket team, pavilion and sports field, signed by all his friends, neighbours and former members of the club, some of whom have now moved away from the village.

Alan Thompson, who has been a member of Lealholm Cricket Club for 65 years.

A collection of £300 was also presented, which Alan has generously donated to Cancer Research.