Long-serving cricket stalwart from Lealholm, near Whitby, retires - after 65 years
Alan Thompson has been a member of Lealholm Cricket Club for 65 years, groundsman for 40 years and caretaker of Lealholm cricket pavilion for 25 years.
At the age of 81, Alan has decided to hand over the practical duties he has performed for so long but to continue to play a role on the club committee.
As an expression of their appreciation, the people of Lealholm presented Alan with a retirement card showing a montage of photographs of the cricket team, pavilion and sports field, signed by all his friends, neighbours and former members of the club, some of whom have now moved away from the village.
A collection of £300 was also presented, which Alan has generously donated to Cancer Research.
Thanks to Keith and Janis Harrison who arranged the collection and for Alan’s long service to be recognised.