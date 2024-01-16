Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) has launched a winter wellbeing campaign to encourage people across our region to access mental health support if they need it, during what can be one of the most difficult times of the year.

Over the last few years, TEWV, which provides mental health, learning disability and autism services across North Yorkshire, York, Durham and Teesside, has seen an increase in people accessing support at this time of year.

The ‘winter blues’ or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that usually becomes more apparent during the winter. It is often brought on by cold weather, reduced hours of sunlight and problems with melatonin and serotonin levels.

Throughout January and February, TEWV will highlight the range of ways people can get help early and take steps towards improving their mental wellbeing in the winter.

North Yorkshire Talking Therapies provides a range of talking therapies designed for supporting people aged 17 and over with symptoms of depression, panic, anxiety, stress, worry and scary thoughts.

Treatment usually starts with easy-to-access activities that are short and available online or by phone, which may progress to more one-to-one therapies if needed. The low-intensity treatments can include computerised cognitive behavioural therapy (cCBT), psycho-educational courses and guided self-help.

Joe Greensmith, psychological wellbeing practitioner from North Yorkshire Talking Therapies, said: “We know that January can be a really difficult time and it’s important that people seek help when they need it.

“Some of the symptoms of low mood or depression include losing interest in things you would usually enjoy, feeling anxious or irritable, difficulty sleeping, low energy levels, a change in appetite and withdrawing from others.

“If you, a family member or friend, is experiencing any of these symptoms, please reach out for support. North Yorkshire NHS Talking Therapies is available for self-referral via the website or a GP.”

It is also well-known that exercise and staying physically active can have a positive effect on our mental health. The trust recently announced the launch of its brand new 10k running event in York – the TEWV 10k.

Taking place at Knavesmire, York Racecourse, on Sunday 21 April, the event is open to anyone, and the trust is looking forward to seeing runners of all abilities come together for its first ever running event.

Emma Brookshaw, a TEWV modern matron and organiser of the event, said: “We have a passion for wellbeing in TEWV and believe we are the first NHS Trust in the region to organise our own 10k running event. We are so excited to bring this new wellbeing opportunity to York.

“I love running and I want other people to experience how amazing it can make you feel, both physically and mentally.”

Entries are now open on the website www.tewv.nhs.uk/10k