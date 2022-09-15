Shane (second right), Walter and Wendy from the Lounge Bar, Bridlington.

A spokesperson for Bridlington RNLI said: “Shane and Tina, the wonderful staff and generous customers at the Lounge Bar have held a charity event in support of Bridlington RNLI.

"The evening, which included a raffle and karaoke with Mike Dee, was a huge success and a lot of fun, even Stormy Stan made an appearance and joined in with the entertainment.”

At the end of August, Shane Moore, along with Walter and Wendy who collected the raffle prizes, attended the Bridlington Lifeboat Station and presented Bridlington volunteer crew members Bob Taylor and Sarah Berrey with a cheque for £724.17.

Bob Taylor, Water Safety Officer, said ‘Shane and the crew at the Lounge bar are just amazing, they had lots of fun and games planned from karaoke to raffles.

