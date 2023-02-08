Whether you're young or not so young, there's plenty for lovers to love about Scarborough!

Whether you want to celebrate Valentine’s day or have a special date day, there’s plenty to do in Scarborough.

Some of these ideas are seasonal, but others aren't. So if you've never huddled from the howling wind on a boat trip, or trod on each other's toes dancing, give them a go!

If you fancy heading to a different seaside town, why not head to Robin Hood’s Bay, the top romantic location in Yorkshire.

1 . Love on the coast Share a dragon boat with your loved on and enjoy the views around Peasholm Park. Walk around the lake and either down to the beach, or up through the tress to Manor Road Cemetery. Photo: Steve Bambridge Photo Sales

2 . Love on the coast Enjoy an ice cream sundae with your loved one. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Love on the coast Spend the day on Scarborough sea front and have a go at the arcades, bowling and a few drinks. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Love on the coast Enjoy the breathtaking view from near the war memorial, as long as you've got breath left after walking up there. Driving up is less fun. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales