Love on the coast: 14 romantic things to do in and around Scarborough
Whether you're young or not so young, there's plenty for lovers to love about Scarborough!
Whether you want to celebrate Valentine’s day or have a special date day, there’s plenty to do in Scarborough.
Some of these ideas are seasonal, but others aren't. So if you've never huddled from the howling wind on a boat trip, or trod on each other's toes dancing, give them a go!
If you fancy heading to a different seaside town, why not head to Robin Hood’s Bay, the top romantic location in Yorkshire.
Page 1 of 4