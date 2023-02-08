News you can trust since 1882
Have a look at our list of date ideas for you and your loved one in Scarborough.

Love on the coast: 14 romantic things to do in and around Scarborough

Whether you're young or not so young, there's plenty for lovers to love about Scarborough!

By Louise Hollingsworth
2 minutes ago

Whether you want to celebrate Valentine’s day or have a special date day, there’s plenty to do in Scarborough.

Some of these ideas are seasonal, but others aren't. So if you've never huddled from the howling wind on a boat trip, or trod on each other's toes dancing, give them a go!

If you fancy heading to a different seaside town, why not head to Robin Hood’s Bay, the top romantic location in Yorkshire.

1. Love on the coast

Share a dragon boat with your loved on and enjoy the views around Peasholm Park. Walk around the lake and either down to the beach, or up through the tress to Manor Road Cemetery.

Photo: Steve Bambridge

2. Love on the coast

Enjoy an ice cream sundae with your loved one.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Love on the coast

Spend the day on Scarborough sea front and have a go at the arcades, bowling and a few drinks.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Love on the coast

Enjoy the breathtaking view from near the war memorial, as long as you've got breath left after walking up there. Driving up is less fun.

Photo: Tony Johnson

