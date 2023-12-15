Lovell Later Living invites children from Scarborough Primary School to join festive celebration

Agroup of pupils from Overdale Community Primary School were treated to an afternoon out of the classroom, delighting in some festive cheer at Scarborough’s new Sandcastles housing development.

With the Christmas season well and truly underway, earlier this week, a group of pupils from Overdale Community Primary School were treated to an afternoon out of the classroom, delighting in some festive cheer at Scarborough’s new Sandcastles housing development.

Warmly welcomed by the team from Lovell Later Living, the children, filled with excitement, added their creative touch to decorate the development's beautiful Christmas tree.

Once finished, pupils then watched as the Christmas lights were switched on before delighting attendees with a cheerful sing-along and recorder recital.

Paula Broadbent, Managing Director, Lovell Later Living, said: “We were thrilled to have the pupils from Overdale Community Primary School join us for this special occasion. Their enthusiasm and creativity added an extra layer of joy to our festive event, creating lasting memories and a sense of community for everyone involved.”

The fun-filled visit took place as part of an open day at the desirable over 55’s housing development which saw a number of soon-to--be-residents and prospective homebuyers enjoy festive refreshments whilst exploring the innovative and luxurious properties and all they have to offer.

Extending the festive cheer, Lovell Later Living is offering an array of generous gifts to homebuyers who reserve a Later Living by Lovell property at their Sandcastles development during the month of December.

By picking a bauble from Sandcastle’s Christmas tree, individuals have the chance to participate in a spectacular lucky dip where they could be in with the chance of winning an array of big-ticket prizes.

With each worth thousands of pounds, prizes vary from huge individual discounts such as a £2,000 off the property purchased, to multi-prize packages consisting of a free kitchen upgrade, free carpets and Amtico flooring, £500 to spend on upgrades or £500 toward moving costs plus £500 towards legal fees.

One lucky winner is also in with the chance of winning the star prize; a package including either free Helping Hands moving assistance or a £2,000 discount on the property sale price, free flooring (worth £2,000), kitchen appliances upgrade to Neff (worth over £2,000), £300 towards moving costs and £500 towards legal fees.

Ideally situated only 10mins from the coast, Sandcastles is located on the new Middle Deepdale housing development, close to many local amenities.

Providing an ideal solution for those looking to embark on the next chapter of their life by the coast, the homes at Sandcastles are revolutionising housing choices for people in later life.

Luxuriously and innovatively designed, all homes have been built with adaptable ‘hidden’ features, allowing features and layouts to be easily altered without the need and expense of major works if individual needs change.

The homes at Sandcastle offer a high-quality finish, wider doors and easily accessible kitchen storage as well as innovative hidden features such as easy ‘knockout’ panels, anchor points and additional electric points, enabling rooms to be easily reconfigured is required.

The properties at Sandcastles also offer private gardens and adopted highways, plus benefit from level-access