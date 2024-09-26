Machinery and tools stolen during farm burglary in West Heslerton, Malton

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in West Heslerton

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a burglary from a farm in West Heslerton.

The burglary took place sometime between 7pm on Tuesday September 24 and 6am on Wednesday September 25.

A large number of tools and machinery were taken from workshops and buildings at the farm, which is on Station Road.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area around the time of the incident.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Todd Bradley or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240174926 when passing on information.