Macular Society sets up a new sight loss telephone support network covering Scarborough, Bridlington and Filey

The East Coast Macular Society support group is hoping to reach more people affected in Bridlington, Scarborough and Filey who may not be able to join face-to-face groups.

The support group is running the meetings every first Tuesday of the month, starting on Tuesday, March 1 between 2pm and 3pm.

The group, which is part of a network of groups organised by the Macular Society, supports people living with macular disease – the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK.

A spokesman said: “People living with macular disease can feel isolated and alone, so the telephone calls offer another opportunity for people to come together for support, share information and interact with each other.

“The meetings will be open to anyone affected by central vision loss including family, friends and carers of those living with a sight-stealing condition.”

Nearly 1.5 million people – including children and adults – are currently affected by macular disease.

The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.