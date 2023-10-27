Magnificent Mainline! Scarborough employees show their support for colleague after cancer diagnosis
Janie Woods, 55, was diagnosed with the disease after she collapsed in July, just weeks before she had been due to take part in a fundraising skydive for which she had raised £700.
However, the magnificent employees at Mainline Menswear decided to collect the sponsorship money anyway and sent it to Ms Woods in the hope it would lift her spirits.
Ms Woods said: “The managing director Stuart Hicks has been absolutely impeccable looking after me, HR too – they’ve been faultless, really supportive.
"When I was first diagnosed I didn’t tell anyone for a couple of weeks, I had to digest the information myself.
"It came out of the blue, I’m a vegetarian and teetotal but cancer takes no prisoners.
"I want to urge people to look out for the symptoms.
"Firstly an urgency to urinate and often – maybe every 20-30 minutes.
"Secondly I was really bloated – it felt like I was 4-5 months pregnant.
"Thirdly, pain in the lower back
"Fourth, fatigue
"Fifth, a metallic taste in the mouth and problems eating, I felt like I was full all the time.”
Ms Woods has undergone a gruelling regime of chemotherapy to shrink the cancer and has now received the welcome news that her tumour has shrunk enough to be operated on.
She said: “I have been so fortunate to have support from my family, work and my church, not everyone has that and I just want to say thank you to them all.”