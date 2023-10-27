Janie Woods who is suffering from cancer has thanked Mainline Menswear for providing sponsorship despite her not being able to take part in a planned skydive

Janie Woods, 55, was diagnosed with the disease after she collapsed in July, just weeks before she had been due to take part in a fundraising skydive for which she had raised £700.

However, the magnificent employees at Mainline Menswear decided to collect the sponsorship money anyway and sent it to Ms Woods in the hope it would lift her spirits.

Ms Woods said: “The managing director Stuart Hicks has been absolutely impeccable looking after me, HR too – they’ve been faultless, really supportive.

Janie with her mother Enid Kent

"When I was first diagnosed I didn’t tell anyone for a couple of weeks, I had to digest the information myself.

"It came out of the blue, I’m a vegetarian and teetotal but cancer takes no prisoners.

"I want to urge people to look out for the symptoms.

"Firstly an urgency to urinate and often – maybe every 20-30 minutes.

Janie receives the card from her colleagues at Mainline Menswear

"Secondly I was really bloated – it felt like I was 4-5 months pregnant.

"Thirdly, pain in the lower back

"Fourth, fatigue

"Fifth, a metallic taste in the mouth and problems eating, I felt like I was full all the time.”

Ms Woods has undergone a gruelling regime of chemotherapy to shrink the cancer and has now received the welcome news that her tumour has shrunk enough to be operated on.