News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Magnificent Mainline! Scarborough employees show their support for colleague after cancer diagnosis

A Hunmanby woman has thanked colleagues at her employer Mainline Menswear for their support after she was forced to cancel a fundraising skydive after being diagnosed with cancer.
By Louise French
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:11 BST
Janie Woods who is suffering from cancer has thanked Mainline Menswear for providing sponsorship despite her not being able to take part in a planned skydiveJanie Woods who is suffering from cancer has thanked Mainline Menswear for providing sponsorship despite her not being able to take part in a planned skydive
Janie Woods who is suffering from cancer has thanked Mainline Menswear for providing sponsorship despite her not being able to take part in a planned skydive

Janie Woods, 55, was diagnosed with the disease after she collapsed in July, just weeks before she had been due to take part in a fundraising skydive for which she had raised £700.

However, the magnificent employees at Mainline Menswear decided to collect the sponsorship money anyway and sent it to Ms Woods in the hope it would lift her spirits.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Woods said: “The managing director Stuart Hicks has been absolutely impeccable looking after me, HR too – they’ve been faultless, really supportive.

Janie with her mother Enid KentJanie with her mother Enid Kent
Janie with her mother Enid Kent
Most Popular

"When I was first diagnosed I didn’t tell anyone for a couple of weeks, I had to digest the information myself.

"It came out of the blue, I’m a vegetarian and teetotal but cancer takes no prisoners.

"I want to urge people to look out for the symptoms.

"Firstly an urgency to urinate and often – maybe every 20-30 minutes.

Janie receives the card from her colleagues at Mainline MenswearJanie receives the card from her colleagues at Mainline Menswear
Janie receives the card from her colleagues at Mainline Menswear
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Secondly I was really bloated – it felt like I was 4-5 months pregnant.

"Thirdly, pain in the lower back

"Fourth, fatigue

"Fifth, a metallic taste in the mouth and problems eating, I felt like I was full all the time.”

Ms Woods has undergone a gruelling regime of chemotherapy to shrink the cancer and has now received the welcome news that her tumour has shrunk enough to be operated on.

She said: “I have been so fortunate to have support from my family, work and my church, not everyone has that and I just want to say thank you to them all.”

Related topics:Scarborough