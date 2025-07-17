Scarborough UTC principal Helen Dowds welcomes special guests to the UTC. Photo: Richard Ponterplaceholder image
Scarborough UTC principal Helen Dowds welcomes special guests to the UTC. Photo: Richard Ponter

Mainprize Offshore sponsors new engineering principles room at Scarborough UTC

By Louise French
Published 17th Jul 2025, 08:48 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 09:28 BST
Scarborough UTC welcomed business and community representatives for the opening of its new engineering principles room, sponsored by Mainprize Offshore.

Bob Mainprize and Jurgen Maier from Mainprize Offshore attended Scarborough UTC during a wider visit to the town, designed to highlight Scarborough’s potential to provide service and support to the offshore renewables sector with the on-streaming of the Dogger Bank wind farms in the coming years.

Mainprize Offshore join other employers already partnered with the UTC, with a promise of collaborating with the college to benefit the students with real world knowledge, expertise and experiences.

The company also donated over £10,000 of 3D printers to support student studies and the development of their skills.

A spokesperson for Scarborough UTC said: “We are so grateful for Mainprize Offshore's contributions. This is a real testament to local companies' commitments to the future workforce, and we are privileged to be able to partner with some of the most innovative organisations, where we know students will be able to gain valuable skills an experience from mentors who are leads in their fields of work.”

For more information about Scarborough UTC contact [email protected] or call 01723 628609.

The opening of URC's new engineering principles room. Photo: Richard Ponter

1. Scarborough UTC Principal Helen Dowds with students Director Engineering Rob Shephard Assistant Principal Natalie Griffiths Vice Principle John Connell pic Richard PRob Shephard onter

The opening of URC's new engineering principles room. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice