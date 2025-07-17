Mainprize Offshore sponsors new engineering principles room at Scarborough UTC

Bob Mainprize and Jurgen Maier from Mainprize Offshore attended Scarborough UTC during a wider visit to the town, designed to highlight Scarborough’s potential to provide service and support to the offshore renewables sector with the on-streaming of the Dogger Bank wind farms in the coming years.

Mainprize Offshore join other employers already partnered with the UTC, with a promise of collaborating with the college to benefit the students with real world knowledge, expertise and experiences.

The company also donated over £10,000 of 3D printers to support student studies and the development of their skills.

A spokesperson for Scarborough UTC said: “We are so grateful for Mainprize Offshore's contributions. This is a real testament to local companies' commitments to the future workforce, and we are privileged to be able to partner with some of the most innovative organisations, where we know students will be able to gain valuable skills an experience from mentors who are leads in their fields of work.”

For more information about Scarborough UTC contact [email protected] or call 01723 628609.