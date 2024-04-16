Major fire service training day to be held in Pickering - Find out how you can attend

Five training scenarios will take place each day

Firefighters from across the region will be in attendance along with instructors from Japan, Brazil, Germany, and Austria.

The days are a training opportunity for fire and rescue services, and rescue organisations to engage with several road traffic collision scenarios arranged over the two days.

The specialist training originated in Germany where it has been spearheaded by Weber Rescue Systems since 2007.

As well as taking part in some of the training scenarios NYFRS will also be in attendance providing road safety advice to the public.

Station Manager Kevin Scorer from NYFRS said: “This is the first time Weber Rescue UK have brought their international RescueDAYs to the UK, and we are proud to be the hosting service, so this is a brilliant opportunity for us to be involved.

“The two-day event, kindly being held at NY500, will allow our staff to learn new rescue techniques, learn more about emerging vehicle technologies and give us the opportunity to promote safety advice.

“Attending the event is free for the public – so come along, watch firefighters conduct rescues from simulated road traffic collisions, and pick up some safety advice.”