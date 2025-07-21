Major medieval archaeological excavation launches at Huttons Ambo near Malton

Medieval wall and pit excavated during 2024 - Image: Ethos Heritage

Ethos Heritage CIC is set to begin a large-scale archaeological excavation at the historically significant medieval site of Huttons Ambo, near Malton.

The excavation will take place between July 19 and August 8, bringing together 141 participants from the UK, Europe, and across the globe in a major collaborative effort to uncover the region’s rich medieval heritage.

The site at Huttons Ambo, perched above the River Derwent, has long been known for its archaeological potential, with evidence of continuous human activity from prehistory through to the medieval period.

This summer’s dig, led by a team of professional archaeologists from Ethos Heritage CIC, will focus on uncovering key structures and artefacts that may shed light on the village’s role and significance during the medieval period.

17th Century pot uncovered in 2024 - Image: Ethos Heritage

"We're thrilled to welcome such a diverse and enthusiastic group of participants to North Yorkshire," said Rianca Vogels, Project Director at Ethos Heritage CIC.

"This excavation is not only about discovery but also about public engagement, education, and giving people from all walks of life the opportunity to experience archaeology first-hand."

Participants include university students, heritage professionals, and members of the public with a passion for history and archaeology.

The excavation will also include outreach events, educational activities, and opportunities for local residents to connect with their local heritage.

The project’s Open Day will take place on Sunday August 3, offering the public a chance to tour the site, meet the team, view ongoing discoveries, and take part in family-friendly heritage activities.

For more information email [email protected]