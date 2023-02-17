Major power cut leaves hundreds without electricity across Whitby, North York Moors and Kirkbymoorside

Electricity provider Northern Powergrid said more than 150 properties across Whitby, Danby, Castleton and Westerdale are unexpectedly without power.

Residents in these areas are currently affected by the unplanned power cut which has been caused by an “unexpected problem with cables or equipment that serve the area”.

190 properties in Kirkbymoorside are currently without power due to Northern Powergrid having “to carry out power upgrades in the area.”

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: “The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for strong winds across most parts of our region up until 2pm on Friday February 17.”We’ve seen an impact to around 18,000 customers, across 143 incidents (as at 10:30am) with the major impact across our North and West Yorkshire regions.

“The severe weather has started to impact our regions. Our teams have been mobilised in readiness to restore supplies as safely and quickly as possible however, our team’s ability to work at height will be impacted until the high winds have passed.

“Due to the nature of storms and the uncertainty of the damage they might cause, we will be providing generalised estimates of restorations that are subject to some uncertainty.

“We will update these to more accurate estimated restoration times as soon as we have assessed the damage caused, and the work required to restore your supply.

The power is expected to be restored by 8.45pm, today Friday February 17 in Whitby, Danby, Castleton and Westerdale.

In Kirkbymoorside, the power is expected to be restored by 2pm, Monday February 20.

