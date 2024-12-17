Major scheme launched to protect Ryedale homes from future flooding in wake of Storm Darragh

The community response in the wake of Storm Darragh has been praised as North Yorkshire Council moves ahead with a major scheme to protect homes and businesses fro­­­­­­m future flooding.

About 50 properties were flooded in Kirkbymoorside and surrounding villages due to heavy rainfall from Storm Darragh during the weekend of December 7 and 8.

Hundreds more properties were cut off without power and there were 160 reports of fallen trees blocking the county’s roads.

North Yorkshire Council worked closely with the community and partners to support residents.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, left and the authority’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, right, witness some of the work under way in Kirkbymoorside.

The council is now progressing with a flood prevention scheme for at-risk properties, including several affected by the recent floods, with a bid for additional funding from the Government submitted this month.

An investigation into the flooding caused by Storm Darragh is also under way.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive members Cllr Keane Duncan, whose responsibilities include flooding, and Cllr Heather Phillips, whose responsibilities include Stronger Communities, both praised the efforts to support people in the wake of Storm Darragh.

Cllr Duncan said: “The devastation and disruption caused across North Yorkshire by Storm Darragh was profound.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, left, and the authority’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, right, with council staff and volunteers at the local assistance centre in the Moorside Room in Kirkbymoorside.

“People were evacuated to safety, pumps and sandbags deployed, and tens of blocked roads hastily cleared of debris.

"It was a valiant effort that showed the true strength of our communities.

“We are expanding our flood resilience scheme as quickly as possible so at-risk properties can be protected from any future flood events.”

Cllr Phillips added: “The council, our partners and communities rallied together in the aftermath to ensure residents were safe and supported.

“The council has worked effectively alongside town and parish councils, emergency services, the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water and Northern Powergrid.

“I want to thank everyone involved at every level, from the council, our partners and local people, for their sterling efforts in the face of immense challenges.”

Cllr Duncan approved plans earlier this month to seek additional funding from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee to support delivery of the flood resilience scheme.

An update on the funding bid is due in the New Year.

Residents can benefit from a grant of up to £7,000 to pay for property resilience measures to reduce the impact from flooding.

The scheme has already proven particularly successful with high participation rates in Malton and Norton, with properties receiving door barriers, specialist airbricks and valves, waterproof copings and pumps.

The scheme will now be expanded to include properties in Gilling East, Hovingham, Kirkbymoorside, Kirkby Mills, Sinnington and Thornton-le-Dale.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, who represents the Kirkbymoorside and Dales division, urged the authority to push ahead with the scheme.

Cllr George Jabbour, who represents the Helmsley and Sinnington division on North Yorkshire Council, also welcomed the news that work on the programme was progressing.

Cllr Duncan, who represents the Norton division, said that sewage continued to pollute residential gardens during flood events and hoped Yorkshire Water could act to address the problem.

Anyone affected by flooding caused by Storm Darragh is being asked to email [email protected] outlining their experiences.

Support for householders and businesses affected by the flooding is available by calling North Yorkshire Council on 0300 131 2 131 and saying “flooding information” when prompted.