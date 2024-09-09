Major step forward for Scarborough's Brunswick Centre transformation as ODEON announced as operator of new cinema

Artists impression of how the new cinema will look

Scarborough Group International (SGI), a leading specialist in property regeneration and placemaking, has announced that it has secured Europe’s largest cinema chain, ODEON, as the anchor cinema operator for its leisure-focused redevelopment of the Brunswick Centre in Scarborough.

ODEON is no stranger to Scarborough, having operated in the town from 1936 to 1988.

Originally located just 300 metres from the Brunswick Centre, where the Stephen Joseph Theatre now stands, ODEON was a cultural cornerstone of the town for over fifty years.

It eventually closed its doors after plans to modernise the building were rejected due to its listed status.

Once complete, the new development will offer 20 units ranging from 250 sq ft to 20,000 sq ft across three floors to provide spaces for national and regional restaurant brands and leisure operators, along with a selection of kiosks and shared spaces for independent food and beverage operators from the local area.

The announcement comes on the heels of North Yorkshire Council’s recent decision to approve a budget to start work to review its potential support for the project.

Mark Jackson, spokesperson for SGI, added: "Bringing ODEON back to Scarborough after an absence of more than three decades is a key milestone in our vision to transform the Brunswick Centre into a premier leisure-led destination.

“With ODEON Luxe, residents and visitors will no longer have to travel over an hour to York for a premium cinema experience, bringing greater convenience and entertainment options right to their doorstep.

“Once complete, the transformed Brunswick Centre will fill some obvious gaps in the leisure and entertainment offer in the town but, critically, will also be a catalyst for the further economic regeneration of the town centre.”

North Yorkshire Council has welcomed the news of ODEON’s planned return to Scarborough, viewing the transformation of the Brunswick as key to its plans to revitalise the town centre.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director for community development, Nic Harne, said: “A new cinema will be great news for Scarborough. We look forward to seeing the Scarborough Group and other partners bringing this complex regeneration project to fruition.”

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said: “I am delighted to see that the relaunch of the Brunswick Shopping Centre is well underway, and ODEON Luxe has today been revealed as the focal point for this revamped, leisure-led experience for Scarborough to enjoy.

“Our high streets have been through a challenging time, and we need to support them to change and adapt.

“Developments like these fit in with our ambitions to build vibrant and sustainable places fit for the future.

“This development will benefit both residents and tourists and we believe this will be a catalyst for further regeneration, which we are already seeing with the expansion of many nationally significant businesses that are headquartered in Scarborough.”

SGI bought the Brunswick Shopping Centre in September 2021 and, the following year, unveiled plans to transform it into a vibrant, leisure-led destination featuring a multi-screen cinema and a complementary mix of bars, eateries and shops.

These proposals were unanimously approved by the former Scarborough Borough Council’s planning committee in March 2023.

SGI will launch the next phase of its letting strategy at Completely Retail Marketplace, the UK’s premier retail, leisure and hospitality event, in London on September 24.