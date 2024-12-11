Majorettes raise £882 with 3.3 mile walk across Bridlington

By Louise French
Published 11th Dec 2024, 11:12 BST
Lilly and Evie’s support team during the challenge.placeholder image
Lilly and Evie’s support team during the challenge.
Two East Coast Majorettes braved the rain when they walked across Bridlington to raise funds for the troupe.

Lilly Coquhoun and Evie Shorrocks completed the 3.3 mile journey dressed in blow-up Santa costumes, raising £882 in the process.

The girls took on the challenge after coaches asked each member of the team to raise £40 towards costumes for the troupe.

Lilly’s mum Vicky Colquhoun was delighted with the donations and praised the girls' determination on the walk.

The pair bump into Santa.placeholder image
The pair bump into Santa.

She said: “The girls completed their sponsored walk, even through the rain they still did it and have raised £882.

“It took them just short of two hours and we even bumped into Santa on the way!”

To donate to the team email Vicky Colquhoun at [email protected].

