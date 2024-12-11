Majorettes raise £882 with 3.3 mile walk across Bridlington
Lilly Coquhoun and Evie Shorrocks completed the 3.3 mile journey dressed in blow-up Santa costumes, raising £882 in the process.
The girls took on the challenge after coaches asked each member of the team to raise £40 towards costumes for the troupe.
Lilly’s mum Vicky Colquhoun was delighted with the donations and praised the girls' determination on the walk.
She said: “The girls completed their sponsored walk, even through the rain they still did it and have raised £882.
“It took them just short of two hours and we even bumped into Santa on the way!”
To donate to the team email Vicky Colquhoun at [email protected].
