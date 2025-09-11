Make A Will week: your chance to get one drawn up and help Saint Catherine's
If you've not yet made a will, you could get one drawn up and help Saint Catherine's at the same time.
Make a Will Week 2025 is happening from September 29 to October 5 - and solicitors in the area are already taking bookings.
Participating solicitors have offered their time for free and will draw up a single will for a suggested minimum donation of £200 or £350 for a matching pair.
The event has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years for patient care.
Susan Stephenson, fundraiser at Saint Catherine’s, said: “A huge thank to everyone who is taking part in Make a Will Week this year.
"It is an important date in our fundraising calendar and raises much-needed funds each year for patient care, which truly is appreciated.”
You can book in to speak to someone in Scarborough, Filey, Whitby, Malton, Pickering, Bridlington or Driffield.
The appointment must fall between September 29 and October 5.
Please mention Saint Catherine’s Make a Will Week at the time of making your appointment.
Visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/saint-catherines-launches-make-a-will-week-2025/ for full details.
The following solicitors are taking part:
SCARBOROUGH
Thorpe & Co - 01723 364321
WHITBY
Colin Brown & Kidson - 01947 603391
Thorpe & Co – 01947 603465
MALTON
Crombie Wilkinson – 01653 600070
Ware & Kay – 01653 692247
FILEY
Thorpe & Co – 01723 515555
BRIDLINGTON
Pinkney Grunwells – 01262 673445
DRIFFIELD
Pinkney Grunwells – 01377 253911
PICKERING
Crombie Wilkinson – 01751 472121