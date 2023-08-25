Make the most of the bank holiday weekend by enjoying an al fresco lunch in one of Yorkshire’s best picnic spots

Yorkshire boasts iconic areas of natural beauty - and the long weekend provides the perfect opportunity to head out to explore them.
Motoring experts at Select Car Leasing have rounded up the best areas to take your picnic basket and flask of tea, according to reviews and experiences shared on Google.
Graham Conway, managing director at Select Car Leasing, said: “Yorkshire has some of the best scenery to spend the day exploring.
“From riverbanks to woodlands, seaside towns to places magic enough to feature in the Harry Potter films, when it comes to picturesque places to enjoy a butty, God’s Own Country has it all.
“So get your flask of tea and picnic blanket, hop in the car and enjoy your lunch in the great Yorkshire outdoors, rain or shine.”
1. River Wharfe picnic area, Wetherby
The River Wharfe swirls round some of Yorkshire’s most iconic sites, but this spot close to Wetherby town centre has plenty of picnic benches to enjoy stunning views from the riverbank. There are plenty of shops and coffee shops if you need to top up your picnic basket. It’s close to the bus station and has free parking, too. One review says: “Beautiful location for a picnic close to Wetherby town centre. Free parking on site and kids able to paddle in the river.” Photo: James Hardisty
2. Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge
A short walk from Hebden Bridge town centre, Hardcastle Crags has 15 miles of woodland paths, some of which run alongside tumbling streams. The 19th century Gibson Mill is in a central location and has a visitor centre and cafe. There are picnic benches by the mill, but if you take a blanket you’ll find spots all over the site to unwrap open your sandwiches. A five-star reviewer said: “Absolutely beautiful! I go every time I can for a nice walk or a picnic.” Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Brimham Rocks, Harrogate
Brimham Rocks near Harrogate is a sprawling playground for all ages that boasts incredible rock formations carved out over millions of years by water, wind, ice and rain. After you have taken time to explore this fascinating site, there are plenty of picnic benches and grassy areas where you can sit and enjoy the impressive surroundings. One reviewer shared: “Breathtaking views from a lot of vantage points, with many great places for a picnic.” Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Whitby Abbey
This iconic seaside town is never short of hustle and bustle and you can rise above it (literally) by taking the steps up to Whitby Abbey and take in the views of the whole bay. There are 199 steps to embark up to the landmark but the views are worth it, and your picnic will be even more of a treat when you’ve worked for it. Alternatively, there is a signposted road which leads up to a car park at the top which is wheelchair friendly. It’s paid entry into the abbey itself but there are grassed areas surrounding it which are perfect to lay a picnic blanket. “Lovely place to relax and take a picnic or let kids run riot before heading into town,” said one impressed reviewer. Photo: James Hardisty