At present, England has only eight bank holidays a year as standard, fewer than almost all comparable countries.

An extra summer bank holiday would not only enable the county to celebrate its Yorkshire identity, heritage and culture but would help to break up the long period between May and Christmas, which otherwise has only one bank holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Bob Buxton, the Yorkshire Party’s co-Leader, said: “There’s a strong argument that England should have more bank holidays.

Captain Cook statue on Whitby's West Cliff. picture: Emma Atkins

"Why not have one to celebrate our regional identity here in Yorkshire, at the height of summer?