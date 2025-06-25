'Making everything better for everyone': National recognition for Daniel from Newby Pharmacy

Daniel Duarte, operations manager at Newby Pharmacy

A Scarborough man has received national recognition at Training Matters 12th annual Recognition of Excellence (RoE) Awards.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Duarte, operations manager at Newby Pharmacy on Scalby Road, won highly commended in the Innovation category at the awards which are presented by pharmacy trade magazine Training Matters to key

healthcare workers for outstanding achievements in the world of community pharmacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the judges wrote: “Daniel is an example of a face behind the operation.

“Developing a platform that allows the dispensing team to control their work will be invaluable to the delivering of prescriptions on time.

“Equally, his production of stickers to drive essential services is another example of the ‘stuff’ we take for granted in pharmacy, but play a pivotal role in patient care.”

Another judge wrote: “A dedication to simplifying, streamlining and making everything better for everyone is the heart of innovation. Daniel makes the difficult look simple.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the RoE Awards, editor of Training Matters and Awards host, Monica West, said: “Now in its 12th year, the Recognition of Excellence Awards continues to be the only UK Awards specifically highlighting the hard work of community pharmacy support staff, and that is something that I am very proud of.

“We know that the whole pharmacy team are integral to providing their communities with key access to healthcare, and as you’ll read, so much more than what is expected of them.

“This year, our top two toughest categories included the Team Leader and Best Newcomer awards.

“It is good to know that the industry is not only fostering rising stars, but teams have confidence in their team leaders too.”