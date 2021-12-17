Mallard Court care assistant Anna presented with long service award
A care assistant at Mallard Court Care Home in Bridlington has received long service award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 15 years.
Anna Sikora started in December 2006 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.
Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service and am delighted Anna has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Dianne Peters, general manager of Mallard Court said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Anna.
“She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.
“I speak for all of us here at Mallard Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Anna.”