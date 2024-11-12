Malton and Sherburn fire crews attend two vehicle crash in East Lutton

Fire crews from Malton and Sherburn attended the incident

Crew members from Malton and Sherburn fire stations responded to a collision between a Jaguar and a Toyota on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the incident, which took place on Croome Dale Lane, at 1.50pm.

Three people were out of the vehicles prior to the crews arrival.

Crews made the vehicles secure and then administered treatment to the casualties until the arrival of paramedics.

Crews isolated the battery of one vehicle and assisted police with making the scene safe before one casualty was transported to hospital via road.

The incident was left in the hands of the police and ambulance service.