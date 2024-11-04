Malton area: Investigation continues after 10-year-old girl is killed by family’s dog

Police have asked people to respect the family's privacy

North Yorkshire Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 10-year-old girl in the Malton area.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She suffered serious injuries after being bitten by the family’s dog while at home at around 4.15pm on Friday (November 1).

Despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family’s aid, the girl died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are conducting detailed enquiries covering all aspects of the incident.

One of the lines of enquiry relates to the behaviour of the dog to help explain, as far as possible, why it attacked the girl.

All indications so far suggest it was out-of-character, with the girl and dog described as having a close, loving relationship.

Due to the circumstances of the incident, the dog will be destroyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem examination of the girl was scheduled to take place on Sunday evening (November 3).

Police have urged people not to speculate about the incident and to respect the family’s wish for privacy to grieve in peace.

Officers are continuing to support the family while enquiries continue.