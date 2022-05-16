Malton bakery The Original Baker wins gold award at The Farm Shop & Deli Show 2022.

The Farm Shop & Deli Show is held at the NEC in Birmingham, and The Original Baker entered into the Product Awards competition, as well as showcasing their products to deli fans.

The bakery’s Artisan Steak and Ale Pie was entered in the Farm Shop & Deli Show Product Awards where it won the Gold award. The Team were thrilled to have their quality product recognised by a board of external, knowledgeable judges.

The Original Baker are based in Malton, North Yorkshire. All of their pies & pastries are made using traditional methods with fresh ingredients and signature all butter pastry.

They supply farm shops, delis, and cafes across the country with frozen pastries to bake in store or to sell to customers in branded freezers. It is an exciting time for the business, both their team and their product range is expanding rapidly. Not only do they offer a savoury range of products, they also have an impressive sweet selection which is growing by the day.

The Original Baker also has an online shop coming soon. Consumers will be able to purchase a selection of products directly and receive their goods in the post to bake at home.