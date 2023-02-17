Kemps General Store & Bookshop, located on Market Place in Malton, has made the finals of the national British Book Awards 2023.

The book shop is a finalist in the North England Independent Bookshop of the Year category.

A spokesperson for Kemps Books said: “We are thrilled and surprised that we have been shortlisted for this award.

“As a relatively young bookshop, to be recognised in this way is amazing and a credit to our brilliant team and loyal customers.

“We hope that this will help to put Malton on the map for book lovers as well as food lovers.”

The combined bookshop and general store opened in 2017 after owner Liz Kemp left her career in the events industry and followed in her father’s footsteps to open her own general store.

The bookshop hosts many events, including Under The Covers, where you get a cultivated shopping experience after normal shopping hours, meet the author talks, a book club, craft workshops and a cooking event where customers can ‘cook the books’.

The British Book Awards 2023 Independent Bookshop of the Year Award, sponsored by book wholesaler Gardners, celebrates those stores that continue to support their local communities with bespoke bookselling and tailored initiatives.

In total there are 59 independent bookshops listed across nine different regions and countries, including ten in South-East England, nine in South-West England, eight in North England, Scotland and Wales, seven in London, four in the Midlands, three in East England

and two in the Island of Ireland.

The shops will compete to win their region first, before contending for the overall prize, which will be announced at The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House London on Monday 15th May 2023.