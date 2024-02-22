A Malton bookshop has been announced as a finalist in the North England Independent Bookshop of the Year category at the British Book Awards 2024 – the second year running.

Kemps General Store & Bookshop, located on Market Place in Malton, has made the finals of the national British Book Awards 2024.

The book shop is a finalist in the North England Independent Bookshop of the Year category.

The combined bookshop and general store opened in 2017 after owner Liz Kemp left her career in the events industry and followed in her father’s footsteps to open her own general store.

The bookshop hosts many events, including Under The Covers, where you get a cultivated shopping experience after normal shopping hours, meet the author talks, a book club, craft workshops and a cooking event where customers can ‘cook the books’.

The British Book Awards 2024 Independent Bookshop of the Year Award, sponsored by book wholesaler Gardners, celebrates those stores that continue to support their local communities with bespoke bookselling and tailored initiatives.

In the largest cohort yet, there are 77 independent bookshops listed across nine different regions and countries, including ten in London, North England, Scotland, South-East England and South-West England respectively, eight in East England and Midlands, six in the Island of Ireland and five in Wales.

The shops will compete to win their region first, before contending for the overall prize, which will be announced at The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House London on Monday, May 13.