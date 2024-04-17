Malton campaigner nominated in Positive Role Model category at the National Diversity Awards

Ryan Swain

The awards, hosted by Clare Balding CBE, celebrate the achievements of grass-root communities that tackle the issues in today’s society.

Winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony in Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral on October 4.

Mr Swain is known for his community work, both locally and nationally, and is a notable motivational speaker and campaigner for neurodiversity, mainly focusing on ADHD.

Mr Swain was a fundemental part of the #Rescuetheramp campaign in Malton

Over the last three years Mr Swain, who has ADHD himself, has volunteered across the country, giving free educational motivational talks on managing mental health and neurodiversity and how to live with ADHD.

He has given talks at colleges, schools, universities and most recently, the Ministry of Justice.

Mr Swain has also set up Ryedale Skate School which has visited Norton and Malton, Thornton-le-Dale, Filey, Scarborough and Kirkbymoorside skateparks.

The events have seen children of all ages and sexes come together to learn how to get rolling and ride a skateboard.

Mr Swain also spearheaded a group of campaigners called '#rescuetheramp' who secured £50,000 to help Norton Town Council refurbish Norton and Malton Skatepark and its renowned half-pipe ramp.

The iconic piece of action sporting equipment is only one of two free to use outdoor pieces of apparatus in the UK.

Mr Swain said he was "incredibly proud" of what he's achieved with help from his campaign team and community - and he is excited to see all generations enjoying the facility and their skills flourishing.

“It gives young people somewhere to go and feel sheltered, their own space," he said.

Mr Swain continued: “I am totally overwhelmed to be recognised and extremely thankful to those who have supported me and continue to do so.

“This award is amazing and if I win it, I will certainly not be retiring any time soon.

“I am dedicated to making big and positive changes wherever I go, and most importantly, trying to make people feel good and better about themselves in troubling times.

“Please vote for me!”