The team at Ray Chapman Motors Malton, on York Road, was awarded the prestigious National Retailer of the Year award by Volvo Car UK.

The team received the national award for consistently surpassing all targets, despite the difficult ongoing trading conditions created by the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Duncan Chapman, Retailer Principal at Ray Chapman Motors Malton, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded Volvo’s National Retailer of the Year accolade for the third year in a row.

“Every single person has played a part in earning us these awards and I couldn’t be prouder of the team. The awards are a testament to the culture of excellence we have fostered here at Ray Chapman Motors and are a recognition of the outstanding quality of products and services that we provide to our customers.

“We’re incredibly proud to represent Volvo across Yorkshire and these awards are a great motivation for us to continue to work hard to provide the best possible experience to our customers – well done team Ray Chapman Motors!”.

Despite a challenging period for businesses, the Ray Chapman Motors team worked tirelessly to ensure an informative and premium experience for all customers. This focus on customer service and satisfaction has enabled the retailer to build a sterling local reputation, which now sets the standard for the UK.

Sales figures across the board showed high numbers of repeat purchases and customer loyalty, with the retailer also being applauded for having the most used cars available to purchase across Volvo Car UK’s retailer network.