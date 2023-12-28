Rivermead Care Home, in Norton, Malton, was full of animal mischief when a group of alpacas came to visit the home.

Residents at Rivermead care home were delighted by the alpacas visit

Residents at the home were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends roaming around their garden as Butterwick Alpaca Retreat paid a visit.

One resident, Margaret, was particularly excited by Butterwick’s Alpacas, she said: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm.

"Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”

The alpacas bought a smile to every face

General Manager Sarah Jackson said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today.

"We knew that having the farm here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.