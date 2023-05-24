Malton couple to hold fundraiser for British Heart Foundation after death of son at 22

Sue and Nick Parsons from Malton want people to join a bike ride through the North York Moors National Park and remember their son Tom, who died suddenly while on holiday in Greece in 2016.

Money raised from the “Hearts and Minds – Ride Together” event in July will go towards British Heart Foundation (BHF) research related to myocarditis, the heart condition which led to Tom’s death.

Funds from the event, which is aimed at both families and serious bike riders, will also go to the North York Moors National Park Trust.

Nick, Sue and Tom Parsons

Myocarditis is a disease that causes inflammation of the heart muscle. Most people who experience myocarditis will recover fully and many won’t even have symptoms, but the condition can cause sudden death in rare cases like Tom’s.

The charity Myocarditis UK estimates one young person dies suddenly every week in the UK due to previously undiagnosed myocarditis.

Remembering the awful day her son died, Sue said: “We lost our lovely son Tom in 2016.

“He was on holiday in Zante in Greece with a group of friends and they were in a taxi one morning on the way to a beach when suddenly he started shaking.

Tom Parsons

“He just threw his head back and at first his friends thought he was messing about, but it soon became clear he wasn’t and that something was very wrong.”

One of Tom’s friends and an off-duty doctor who was passing started to do CPR on him and they managed to call an ambulance, but sadly Tom died before reaching the hospital.

“It was absolutely devastating - you don’t expect your children to go before you,” added Sue. “He was a lovely young man, sports orientated who loved rugby, biking, swimming, going to the races...we miss him so much every day”.

After Tom’s death, Sue and Nick set up a charity in their son’s name – the Tom Parson’s Trust – which has so far raised an incredible £80,000, with £48,000 going to BHF.

Federica Marelli-Berg, Nick and Sue Parsons

The rest has been spent on installing local defibrillators and Sue is now the “guardian” of eight of these.

As well as setting up the charity, Sue and Nick wanted to find out as much as possible about the condition that caused the death of their son and help raise awareness.

They were helped by a chance meeting at a conference with BHF researcher Professor Federica Marelli-Berg, who led research to develop a new blood test which it is hoped will provide a quick and cheap way of diagnosing myocarditis.

Sue has kept in touch with Federica and her colleagues ever since and follows developments in myocarditis research closely.

Federica, who is the British Heart Foundation Professor of Cardiovascular Immunology at Queen Mary University of London, said: “It has been a pleasure getting to know Sue and Nick over the years since their son’s sad death.

Understanding the real impact diseases like myocarditis can have on families is such an important part of what we do.

“One thing we do know is that early detection is vital when treating myocarditis as it can develop very rapidly - if not treated it can be just a few weeks from the onset of early symptoms to heart failure.

“The latest test we have developed is still at trial stage, but we are hopeful that it could be a very useful addition to other tests carried out in GP surgeries to help spot the disease as early as possible.

“I would like to thank Sue, Nick and everyone who has supported the Tom Parson’s Trust for helping fund this and other important myocarditis research which we hope will help prevent more heart-breaking deaths like Tom’s”.

Sophie Lyth, Events Engagement Officer for the North York Moors National Park, said: “The Hearts and Minds cycle event is not a race, but a chance for people to come together and celebrate their incredible hearts while doing something that supports physical and mental health.

“Riders can choose to complete either a 20-mile or 53-mile route, and those who collect sponsorship will be helping to support this excellent cause. Donations will also allow the North York Moors National Park Trust to deliver outdoor activities to help boost the health and wellbeing of local communities, including future cycle events and walks for vulnerable adults.”

The “Hearts and Minds” bike ride runs from 8am – 5pm on Saturday July 15.

The cost to enter is £20 for the shorter route and £45 for the longer one. Places are limited to 200 riders in total and booking is essential.

For more information and to book a place, visit the North York Moors website.