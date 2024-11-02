A 10-year-old girl from Malton has died after being attacked by her family’s dog.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to her home in the town at around 4.15pm yesterday by paramedics after the girl was bitten by the pet.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family’s aid, tragically, the girl died at the scene after suffering serious injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog was secured inside a car by one of the girl’s loved ones before 999 crews arrived.

Police were called to the girl's home in Malton yesterday but she could not be saved

It has since been seized by police and is currently in “secure kennels”.

"The dog is being assessed as part of the investigation,” said the police spokesperson.

"Our thoughts remain with the girl’s family and friends at this very distressing time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers are supporting the family while enquiries continue.

"We also urge people not to speculate about the incident, respect the family’s privacy and allow them to grieve in peace.

"We will provide more information when we are able to.”