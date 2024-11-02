Malton dog attack: Tragedy in market town near Scarborough as girl aged 10 dies after being bitten by her family's pet dog
Police were called to her home in the town at around 4.15pm yesterday by paramedics after the girl was bitten by the pet.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family’s aid, tragically, the girl died at the scene after suffering serious injuries.”
The dog was secured inside a car by one of the girl’s loved ones before 999 crews arrived.
It has since been seized by police and is currently in “secure kennels”.
"The dog is being assessed as part of the investigation,” said the police spokesperson.
"Our thoughts remain with the girl’s family and friends at this very distressing time.
"Officers are supporting the family while enquiries continue.
"We also urge people not to speculate about the incident, respect the family’s privacy and allow them to grieve in peace.
"We will provide more information when we are able to.”