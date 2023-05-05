Malton Food Lovers Festival set to return for TWO weekends this year to celebrate Yorkshire's finest foods

Taking over the streets of Malton – dubbed ‘Yorkshire’s Food Capital’ - the festival will return on Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28, ahead of the Spring Bank Holiday.

Malton Food Lovers Festival is the ultimate celebration of Yorkshire's finest produce and cooking, boasting a number of artisan stalls, delicious street food, live talks from local celebrated chefs, tastings and delicious demonstrations, as well as a festival bar, live music, children’s fairground rides and family entertainment.

And, because the festival is in the town centre, visitors can also browse the range of independent retailers and artisan makers who call Malton home all year round.

Tasty baked produce at Malton Food Festival.

As one of the largest free-to-enter food festivals in the country, each event attracts more than 43,000 visitors.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Director of Visit Malton, said: “We can’t wait to bring the Food Lovers Festival back this year.

"The Yorkshire food scene has so much to offer, and last year our Food Lovers Festival served up a fantastic range of Yorkshire’s finest artisan food and drink producers as well as street food vendors.

“We know that a lot of our visitors have attended our previous festivals over the past 14 years, so we’re excited to show them what’s new in Malton.”

Family fun at Malton Food Festival.

Stallholders can click on the Visit Malton website www.visitmalton.com/stall-applications to register their interest in attending.

Visit www.visitmalton.com for more on the event.

The festival is then scheduled to return once again over the August bank holiday weekend, on Saturday August 26 and Sunday August 27.