Malton library has already benefited from Government public sector decarbonisation funding with the replacement of its windows and the latest work will involve the replacement of an unreliable and inefficient heating system.

The improvements, which will see the library temporarily close, will provide an estimated annual saving of 5,039 kilogrammes of carbon dioxide emissions by replacing gas fired heating with electric air source heat pumps within the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for climate change and libraries, Cllr Greg White, said: “This programme demonstrates our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint as making buildings more energy efficient is a major strand of the council’s reduction plan.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for climate change and libraries, Cllr Greg White, at Malton library.

“Although we appreciate that this further closure will be an inconvenience to some, this is essential work, and all schemes must be delivered by March 31, 2023.

“We hope regular users can visit other local libraries or take advantage of our fantastic online resources whilst the library is closed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at Align Property Partners were commissioned by the county council to carry out a technical review of the available low carbon solutions for typical buildings across their building portfolio. The other two properties identified for the funding were Castle House in Scarborough and Nidderdale Children’s Resource Centre in Killinghall.

Funding was awarded in February 2022 and work was planned for last summer. However, due to a delay in supplies, this was moved to the beginning of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library will be closed from 12.30pm on Saturday February 11, and reopen at 9.30am on Monday March 20.

Loan periods have been adjusted so that no borrowed items will be due for return during the closure, and arrangements have been made to cover home library service deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad