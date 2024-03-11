Malton Museum: consultants present findings in search for new home for attraction

Malton Museum.

The museum was founded almost 90 years ago but has never had a permanent home.

Its team is keen for businesses and Malton residents to get involved in the discussion – and this was the first opportunity to hear about the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Museum chairman Phil Crabtree chaired the meeting and set the scene before Peter Chana of Chana Projects and Tom Walker, Purcell Architects, ran through the progress they had made.

This included market analysis of the tourist market and identification of the requirements of museum visitors, staff, trustees and other partners such as Malton Town Council.

A new museum must be sustainable financially, and Museum Chair Phil Crabtree said the museum “must become more of a regional asset” as a way to contribute to that goal and to bring more visitors to the town.

The project team and trustees had visited a number of sites in the town and a list of 11 sites was initially drawn up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The higher cost and difficulties in attracting funding for new builds led to two sites, one near the Cattle Market and one next to the Delgovicia Roman Fort site, dropping off the list.

The remaining short-listed locations were:

- the former Fleece pub, on the Market Place

- the disused Conservative Club, also on the Market Place

- Stanley Harrison House, next to the railway and bus stations

- a further location in Railway Street

The next stage of the project will look more closely at these locations and identify which one would be most suitable.

A question and answer session attended by more than 50 people followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire and Malton Town Councillor Lindsay Burr underlined both councils’ support for the project.

“It’s important to have a variety of things to do for all ages,” she added.

A copy of the interim presentation will be added to the museum website; comments welcomed on its social media pages.

You can also email [email protected] with your comments.

The public and business community will be invited to a meeting in April, when consultants will present their final report.