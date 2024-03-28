Malton Museum set to reopen - with Iron Age sword and spear heads to go on show

Jet brooch at Malton Museum.

The display will tell the story of the warrior and his weapons and is being loaned by MAP Archaeological Practice.

The find was made in Burnby Lane, Pocklington and consisted of a deep grave with the skeleton of a young adult male warrior, 18 to 25 years old.

The iron sword in a wooden scabbard had been laid across his torso, extending upwards over the lower left arm.

Iron Age sword on display at Malton Museum.

A group of five spear-heads had been positioned along the back, four parallel with the spine and one at the lower back at right angles.

The sword is 760mm (2ft 5 inches) long with a blade of just over 610mm (2 feet) and an organic hilt with a horn grip.

This is year two of our three-year exhibition exploring A Sense of Place, highlighting objects which tell stories of the heritage of our two towns and how the towns have changed to become what we see today.

It is planned to have more objects on display which have not been seen since moving from the old museum.

New this year is a collection of jet.

Whitby jet has been used for decoration over thousands of years, but it was most popular during the Roman and Victorian eras.

A new venture this year is a simulation of a 1930s farmhouse dairy while there are many activities for children to explore, including dressing up, a mini dig and an I-Spy trail.

And one of the museum’s favourite exhibits – the imprint of a child’s foot from the villa at Langton – will be on display for the first time in many years.

There is also a link-up with the local Masonic Lodge which is also housed within the Milton Rooms.

They are putting on a display in the museum highlighting some of their interesting objects and the work that the lodge carries out in the area.