Malton Police Cadets raise £308 at charity rounders match

By Louise French
Published 21st Jul 2025, 09:43 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 09:47 BST
The teams enjoyed the afternoon in the summer sunplaceholder image
The teams enjoyed the afternoon in the summer sun
Malton Police Cadets have raised more than £300 at a charity rounders match.

The match, which took place on Wednesday (July 16) was hosted at the home of the cadets, Malton School, where they played against the local Brownies and Girl Guides.

Families and friends pitched in to make an enjoyable event, and everybody had fun.

There was also a tombola and a cake stall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Malton Police Cadets have held charity rounders match at Malton Schoolplaceholder image
Malton Police Cadets have held charity rounders match at Malton School

The event raised £308 which will be donated to the Police Children's charity.

A police spokesperson said: “Thanks to everyone involved and the support from family and friends for attending and giving the cadets some support.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice