Malton Police Cadets raise £308 at charity rounders match

The teams enjoyed the afternoon in the summer sun

Malton Police Cadets have raised more than £300 at a charity rounders match.

The match, which took place on Wednesday (July 16) was hosted at the home of the cadets, Malton School, where they played against the local Brownies and Girl Guides.

Families and friends pitched in to make an enjoyable event, and everybody had fun.

There was also a tombola and a cake stall.

The event raised £308 which will be donated to the Police Children's charity.

A police spokesperson said: “Thanks to everyone involved and the support from family and friends for attending and giving the cadets some support.”