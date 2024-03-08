A new Shuffle Dance school in Malton will be raising funds and awareness this month for the NSPCC in the town's first ever Shuffle Party.

Owner of Shuffle With Sam, Sam Cook has teamed up with NSPCC and will be holding a two hour charity event at Malton School on Saturday, March 30.

During this event there will be shuffle dance, exercise, lots of fun, and we will have a live DJ set from DJ Ryan Swain who will be live in the mix to keep us energised.

Nibbles and drinks will be provided to those who come.

The proceeds for this event will all go to NSPCC Yorkshire - this will go to helping children and young adults across Yorkshire with vital support needed.

The event will take place at Malton Secondary School Gym between 2pm until 4pm.

"Sam who has recently set up the dance lessons at Be Amazing Studios in Malton said "She is super excited to bring something new to the town and raise money and awareness for a charity that is so close to her heart. Make sure you get yourself down as it is going to be a lot of fun for all ages."

Suggested ticket donations are here to book and donations will also be available at the event. You can book your place here.