Malton set to host Roman Festival - here's what's happening on the day

A Roman Festival is set to take place at Malton's Orchard Fields. picture: Charlotte Graham

The Roman Festival at Malton’s Orchard Fields will include live action demonstrations from the Roman Cavalry by Equistry, marching and battle sequences from Magister Militum, Roma Antiqua and Legio VI Victrix.

The re-enactment groups will also have military encampments that demonstrate the changes in military equipment and Roman life throughout the 400 years of Roman occupation of Britannia.

There will be plenty to interest children including a Children’s Roman Army segment, mosaic making, paint your own shield, wax tablet drawing, and archaeological digs, as well as being able to dress up as an Ancient Briton or a Roman Soldier.

There are also a birds of prey display courtesy of Animal House.

There will also be a mini Malton Museum, displays from Roman interest groups in the region, as well as a number of authors who cover the Roman period in their work including:

- Simon J Turney – author of several series of fictional books such as Marius Mules and Praetorian

- Simon Elliot - who has a book on Legio IX Hispana out in the near future. This was the legion that marched out of York and was never seen again.

- Kate Cunningham – children’s author of Vlad and the Roman triumph

- Julian Morgan – author’s publications include Nero, Hadrian, Constantine and Cleopatra.

And if you fancy some food and drink while visiting, there is a Roman-style taverna (Ryedale Vineyards), the Bistro Guy, Malton Relish and Mead, courtesy of Crossroads Brewery.

Open from 10.30am to 3.30pm, this will be an action-packed day of fun for the whole family.

Entry will be £10 per adult and £20 per family with children under 14 free.

Visit www.maltonmuseum.co.uk for further details.

Parking is available at Tate-Smiths yard (at the river end of the site) or the other nearest car park is Wentworth Street.

The original Roman Fort in Malton appears to have been built around AD 71, 30 years after the Romans invaded Britain, and was almost

continuously occupied into the 5th Century.