Malton skater and campaigner announces Guiness World Record attempt for charity

Ryan Swain is hoping to create a new Guinness World Record by attempting to skateboard 300 miles in 24 hours.

The attempt will take place on Monday May 8 at Elvington Airfield in York.Ryan Swain said: “This is going to be the biggest challenge of my life and certainly the hardest, and I need to remain focused, dedicated and integral to my training as an athlete.

“I am so happy that the official Guinness World Records have approved my challenge and I am able to have a chance at bringing a new personal achievement and potential world record back to the UK and to my home in Yorkshire.

“The main reason for this is to raise lots of money and awareness for MIND as people are turning to their services in vast amounts daily but also to try and get as many people talking about mental health and their own emotions and feelings as I can using the hashtag #skateofmind for the challenge.”

Ryan says he has been encouraged by athletes all over the world to carry on the touch and attempt to smash this great feat, not only for himself but also to boost the ranks and help his charity.

The current World Record is held by Andrew Andras of Florida, where he travelled 261.8 miles in 24 hours on a skateboard.

There is a Just Giving page set up that you can sponsor Ryan and make a donation with all proceeds going directly to the charity here.