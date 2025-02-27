Malton's 'beloved' monthly market back for first time in 2025
Food lovers can mark their calendars for Saturday March 8, when the monthly market returns for the first time this year.
Held on the second Saturday of each month from March to November, Malton’s Market Place transforms into a vibrant hub where visitors can discover locally-sourced produce, homemade treats, and award-winning street food.
Mark Brayshaw of Visit Malton CIC, the event’s organiser, said: “The Malton Monthly Market is more than just a shopping experience – it’s a space where the community comes together to support local businesses and enjoy great food.
“Over the years, this market has provided a platform for countless food businesses to showcase their passion and skills to an enthusiastic crowd.
"It’s all about supporting local producers and sharing great food with everyone.”
The monthly market runs from 9am to 3pm, set against the stunning backdrop of St Michael’s Church.
Shoppers can enjoy two hours of free parking at Chancery Lane, Shambles Car Park, and Navigation Wharf, with longer-stay options available at Wentworth Street and Water Lane car parks, so you can explore the town’s independent businesses while visiting Malton.
The Malton Food Tour will also coincide with market day.
This four-hour gastronomic guided tour offers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the town’s finest food producers, complete with exclusive tastings and live demonstrations at The Cook’s Place.
Tickets are £50 per person or £90 per couple – click on visitmalton.com to book your tickets or for more details about Malton’s Monthly Market.
