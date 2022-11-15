The documentary, ‘Castle Howard Through the Seasons’ captures a behind-the-scenes look in a four-part series. The first episode aired on Saturday November 12.

The TV series follows the staff, visitors, and residents of iconic Baroque stately home, family home to Honourable Nicholas and Victoria Howard.

Nicholas and Victoria welcome the Channel 4 team into their private living quarters, going behind-the-scenes on the every-day operation of the wider Estate.

Victoria and Nicholas Howard are showing TV viewers a behind-the-scenes look at life at the statley home.

Castle Howard: Through the Seasons follows life from Easter to Christmas, capturing how the team managed the hottest summer on record, preparations for a spooky Halloween experience and the installation of the iconic 26-foot Christmas tree, plus pesky peacocks, puppies, and sheep also make entertaining cameos.

Cameras also follow the Castle Howard staff, from the senior management team to the housekeepers and gardeners, who demonstrate what life is really like for the team that work there.

The documentary follows up from Channel 4’s Christmas at Castle Howard episode, which spotlighted 2021’s Christmas in Narnia event.

Castle Howard: Through the Seasons will track preparations for 2022’s theme, Into the Woods: A Fairytale Christmas, including the design, creation, and installation of the spectacular experience. Into the Woods: A Fairytale Christmas is a spectacular installation created by Charlotte Lloyd Webber event design, who also designed last year’s Christmas event. The event is running from now until Monday January 2.