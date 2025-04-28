Eden Camp is preparing to mark VE Day anniversary.

Modern history museum Eden Camp in Malton will be marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a weekend of celebrations, inviting the public to join in commemorating this historic moment.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The museum will be hosting a range of activities across the weekend of May 3 to 5, inspired by the street party spirit of 1945 and pay tribute to those who served in World War II.

Young visitors will have the opportunity to get creative as they make their own flags to wave at the afternoon street party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will also be able to try some traditional lawn games which will also be available throughout the weekend for everyone to enjoy.

Each day will culminate inside the heritage hall with an opportunity to dance and to have a sing along.

Nick Hill, Museum Manager at Eden Camp, said: “VE Day is one of the most important milestones in modern history, and this 80th anniversary is a chance to reflect, remember, and celebrate.

"We’re proud to be bringing the community together - especially young people - to share in the stories and the spirit of the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to Eden Camp for what promises to be a memorable few days.”

Alongside the entertainment and celebrations visitors can also visit the new memorial garden, which has been funded by donations, to commemorate and recognise the courage, sacrifice and resilience to all who have served.

While at Eden Camp, visitors can explore the immersive exhibitions, enjoy period music and entertainment, and connect with a significant chapter of Britain’s wartime heritage.

Pre-book tickets online to enjoy family discounts and avoid queues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the season are priced at £19 for adults on the day, or £17 if booked in advance.

Children’s tickets are £15 on the day, or £14 in advance, with free entry for children under five.

Family tickets are also available, and there are excellent value offerings for groups.

Visit www.edencamp.co.uk for more.