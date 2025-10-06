Malton's Eden Camp invites families to a spook-tacular half-term of mystery and detective fun

Families and young detectives alike are in for a spook-tacular experience this October half-term, as Eden Camp announces its Halloween programme.

From October 25 to November 2, 2025, the modern history museum is offering a week of fun-filled activities designed for curious minds and families to enjoy together.

The half-term programme invites visitors to take part in the Code Cracker Spy Trail, a daily challenge that encourages children to become detectives for the day.

Armed with a mission pack, families will explore the museum in search of hidden clues to solve the mystery of who stole the top-secret tank plans.

Hut 27 at Eden Camp, near Malton.

Those who successfully crack the code will be rewarded with a prize from Eden Camp’s shop.

Trail sheets can be collected from the gate box on arrival.

Alongside the trail, Eden Camp will also host the Fingerprint Detectives Workshop, a hands-on activity where children can learn how to collect, analyse, and compare fingerprints.

They will discover what makes each fingerprint unique and how investigators use this knowledge to solve mysteries.

October half-term fun at Eden Camp.

The workshop combines learning with fun, giving young visitors the chance to experience the excitement of problem-solving in a practical and engaging way.

Nick Hill, Museum Manager at Eden Camp, said: “Half-term at Eden Camp is a fantastic opportunity for families to get involved in fun and interactive activities, and to experience the museum in a hands-on way.

"Whether you’re a regular visitor or you are coming for the first time with children, you’ll leave with new skills, great memories, and a sense of achievement from solving the mysteries together.”

Visit https://edencamp.co.uk/whats-on/october-half-term-fun-at-eden-camp/ for more information and to book tickets.