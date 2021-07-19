Malton's first Pride event hailed a success as £2,500 raised

Malton's first pride event at the Ham & Cheese pub.

The event, which celebrated LGBTQ+ Pride with singers and entertainers, was pulled together by organisers Claire Marsh, Lucy Alexander and Nicole Vogwill in just a few weeks.

Singer Em Louise, accompanied by Christ Austin, entertained crowds alongside "larger than life" Drag Queens Clair Mydia and Sylvia Sukalot.

Nicole Vogwill, organiser, said: “What started as discussion for a small event to launch my new empowerment photography studio in Malton turned into this amazing, first of its kind, Malton Pride celebration.

"We were a little nervous to see what the response would be, but in days of tickets going on sale we knew it was going to be great."

A total of £2,500 was raised for the campaign, Bring Dementia Out, a programme run by the LGBT Foundation that provides specialist support and training to those caring for people living with dementia in the LGBTQ+ community.

The Ham & Cheese pub at Scagglethorpe hosted the event on Saturday, July 10. Organisers said "the response was amazing".