Malton’s first St. Clement's Festival announced to celebrate all things Autumn
The event will take place on Saturday, November 25 in Malton’s Market Place and The Cook’s Place, and entry is free.
It is set to be a celebration of Malton’s host of craftspeople, the Autumn and St. Clement, the patron of blacksmiths.
There are a whole host of activities planned throughout the day including sculpture and art trails, light shows, a variety of musical performances with singing and dancing, and treats from Malton’s eateries.
A spokesperson for Malton’s St. Clement’s Festival said: “We wanted to create a really original and exciting, first of a kind, family event for Malton which involves all our local businesses, our bars, restaurants, artists, performers and our community.
“We have local schools, churches, our town council and several businesses involved in the organisation and many more joining us with special drinks, dishes, music, dancing and activities. It’s going to be a very special day on 25th November.”
Activites will start at 10am, when an avenue of trees and a sculpture trail will be set up and local cafes and shops will be open with themed offerings.
At 11am, there will be demonstrations and drinks, treats, displays, tastings and hands-on in Market Place and The Cook’s Place, as well as music in Market Place and wandering minstrels.
At 12noon, the craft, storytelling and lantern-making family/children’s workshop tent will open and from 4pm, the tree avenue will come to life as dusk falls.
From 6pm there will be a procession of children’s lanterns which will be led by a marching band, and from 6.30pm there wil be Son et lumiere in the square and Grand Finale.
From 7.30pm onwards there will be the opportunity to do some late night shopping, as well as enjoying local bars and restaurants.
The event is organised and run by the Malton St. Clement’s Steering Group which is made up of several representatives of businesses and organisations in Malton.
For enquiries about the event, how to get involved or how to sponsor a tree, email: [email protected]