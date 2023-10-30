Malton's Flamingo Land launches 'Zoo TV' to showcase conservation efforts and breeding programmes
Zoo TV from Flamingo Land is initially set to publish an episode every month offering viewers a behind-the-scenes insight into the work our zoo team undertakes and the challenges they have to overcome when dealing with some of the world's largest and most unusual animals.
Episode one is available to view now and documents the once-in-a-generation task of moving three of Flamingo Land’s threatened Rothschild giraffes (George, Lizzy, and Mylene) across the Zoo to accommodate the arrival of a new breeding male (Albert).
Flamingo Land’s conservation project is called the Udzungwa Forest Project (UFP) and is responsible for discovering new species of fauna and flora and persuaded the Tanzanian government to annex Magombera Forest to become a protected area.
Flamingo Land does not buy or sell animals and concentrates on breeding threatened species.
Zoo TV from Flamingo Land can be found at www.flamingoland.co.uk/zoo-tv.