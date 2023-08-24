Malton’s historic Wesley Centre secures £370,000 as part of Government’s Levelling Up programme

Cllr Carl les, Leader of North Yorkshire Council, Councillor Lindsay Burr MBE, Divisional Member for Malton at North Yorkshire Council and Deputy Mayor of Malton, Gerry Rogerson, Project Architect, Rogerson Limited, and Kevin Hollinrake, Member of Parliament for Thirsk, and Malton and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Business and Trade. (Pic: Guzelian Photos)

As part of the Government’s Levelling Up programme, the project has received £370,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, administered by North Yorkshire Council.

It is the largest such grant for a capital project so far awarded from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund in North Yorkshire.

The restoration and re-ordering of the historic building will feature state-of-the-art facilities for community use, complete with a flexible 600-seat auditorium, one of the largest such spaces in Ryedale.

Paul Emberley, trustee and Wesley Centre development lead, said: “It’s an exciting milestone for Malton after many years of work to help realise our vision, particularly for the benefit of the wider community.

"So far, we’ve secured total investment funding for the scheme of almost £2 million – which is testament to the confidence that major funders have in our overall vision.”

The iconic Malton building had twice been put up for sale over the last century and was at risk again of permanent closure or demolition after the discovery of a significant structural issue with its roof in September 2015.

As well as remaining a place of worship, as it has been continually since 1811, the Wesley Centre promises to be inclusive, serving a diverse range of social needs, as well as being a major centre for the classical arts and for community recreational use.

Paul Emberley concluded: “Getting the vision right from the outset was key. We believe we’ve struck the right balance between community benefit and financial sustainability.”

According to Historic England, the Malton building is of ‘national significance’ and is a rare surviving Methodist Church of its era, being one of 13 designed by the architect William Jenkins who worked with the founder of Methodism, John Wesley.

Four remain today and Malton’s building is the oldest.

Kevin Hollinrake MP, member of Parliament for Thirsk and Malton, who has consistently supported the project, said: “The Wesley Centre is an important part of Malton's heritage and sits at the very heart of our community.

"This funding will help to ensure its future as a vibrant hub for classical music, an array of public functions, and as a vital community resource for future generations.

"As someone who is always working for a fairer deal for the North, it's projects such as this that are well-deserved beneficiaries of the Government's Levelling Up initiative."

The extensive works include a new entrance lobby, new facilities for the disabled, a concert and events box office, a community café, and purpose-built facilities for the Malton Free Fridge, which provides free surplus food to more than 30,000 people a year from the Wesley Centre, supported by volunteers.

The fourth and final phase of the Wesley Centre project is expected to start in the autumn, with a new three-storey accessible annex at the rear of the building. It will contain new meeting spaces, many more WC facilities, as well as a large professional events kitchen for banqueting and other catering.